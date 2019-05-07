Share:

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December 2017 and accused of breaking Official Secrets Act for reporting on Rohingya crisis.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free from a prison on the outskirts of Yangon on Tuesday after spending more than 500 days behind bars, Reuters reports citing witnesses.

Prison chief has reportedly confirmed that the two journalists have been freed, according to AP.

Earlier the president's office said in a statement that Myanmar would release 6,520 prisoners in an amnesty on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

President Win Myint pardoned thousands of prisoners in two mass amnesties last month.

It is customary in Myanmar for authorities to free prisoners around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on 17 April, Reuters report says.

The two reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail.

Before their arrest in December 2017, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and Buddhist civilians in western Myanmar's Rakhine State during an army crackdown that began in August 2017, Reuters report says.