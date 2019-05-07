Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, and Enfrashare (Private) Limited have signed off on a partnership with the commitment to accelerate growth in telecommunications infrastructure. This partnership will propel Jazz in strategically expanding its digital infrastructure robustness across both the rural and urban sections of the country. Enfrashare will develop the telecom infrastructure and also provide key services for Jazz, thereby reducing Jazz’s capital investment, paving the way for the digital giant to focus on core business functions and continue upscaling its connectivity reach.

This collaboration will also enhance Pakistan’s critical communication infrastructure network, while also allowing Jazz to meet its coverage and capacity requirements.