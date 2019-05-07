Share:

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami amir Senator Siraul Haq has expressed strong reservations over the appointment of IMF’s former employee Dr Baqir Reza as Governor of State Bank. Talking to the media, he said that the country’s economy had been placed directly under IMF’s control and added that the Hafeez Sheikh, Baqir Reza and Ahmed Mujtaba Memon would serve the IMF interests. He said the appointments made during the last three days were a matter of deep concern for the entire nation. He said the State Bank and the FBR were most sensitive national institutions but had been entrusted to the IMF. Sirajul Haq said that for a long time, there had been much talk of what the government was planning but all of a sudden, an agreement was signed with the IMF. Along with that, he said, an old employee of the IMF was made to resign from his job and was appointed Governor of the State Bank. He said that the former employee of the IMF would serve the interests of his former masters and would be concerned for the improvement of the country’s economy. The JI chief said that the PTI government was bent upon ruining the national financial institutions. He said the IMF was pressing for further de valuation of the rupee which would enhance the loan of the country tremendously.