KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari have felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers’ Editors (CPNE).

In a joint statement, the JI leaders congratulated the newly-elected CPNE body President, Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Irshad Arif, Ikram Saigal, Rehmat Ali Razi, Anwar Sajidi, Hafiz Sanaullah, Aamir Mehmood and others. The JI leaders hoped that the newly-elected body would work for the welfare of journalists’ community and play due role to end the current turmoil and challenges being faced by the media industry.