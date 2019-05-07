Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stressed on the need of effective security arrangements in the holy month of Ramazan along with directing the police and security forces to engage in confidence building measures by developing communication with general public.

He also directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure patrolling of police officers during congressional prayers especially during Tarawih in the month of Ramazan. While chairing a security review meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Mahmood Khan also directed the police department to come up with an effective security plan for the upcoming elections in the newly merged tribal districts.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Inspector General Police Naeem Khan, all divisional commissioners, DIGs and other high ranking officers.

The meeting was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation, security arrangements for the month of Ramazan and progress on policing in the newly merged districts. The meeting was informed that special committees have been established at district and divisional level for making appropriate security arrangements in the month of Ramazan whereas instructions have been issued to RPOs/DPOs for strict surveillance of militant and anti-social elements.

Similarly, instructions have also been issued to RPOs/DPOs for holding surprise visits to markets to check overcharging, hoarding and ensure implementation of government approved market rates. The meeting was informed that special police reserves have also been raised to meet any emergencies whereas special measures will be undertaken to control the misuse of loudspeakers in the month of Ramadan.

As for the law and order situation in the province, the meeting was informed that a total of 54 street crimes were registered from January to April. During the four months, 105 persons were charged whereas 84 of them have been arrested so far.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that in the past four months, 28 kidnapping cases were registered in which 32 people were kidnapped out of which 25 have been recovered so far. The highest number of kidnapping cases have been reported from District Mardan in which 8 cases were registered during the past 4 months.

While briefing the Chief Minister on the progress of policing in the newly merged districts, the IG police stated that DPOs have been posted in all seven tribal districts who have already started interactions with the local elders, notables and officers of Levies. The DPOs are currently dispatching daily situation reports to the Central Police Office.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that registration of FIRs had been started in the tribal districts whereas Levies and Khasadar forces are being provided with Police ID cards. Officials of special branch have also been posted for reporting on daily activities and committees of commissioners and RPOs have been constituted to engage the Levies and Khasadar.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the month of Ramadan adding that performance review of all concerned officers/officials will be held after one month and all those found negligent in their duties will be processed against as per law.