President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government has vision of maximizing opportunities in digital space and to create enabling environment for youth to equip them with technological knowledge

According to a press release issued by the President Media Office on Tuesday, Arif Alvi stated this while talking to Steering Committee of Pak-Austria University led by Chairman Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman who along with a Chinese delegation called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said, “Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing’ was one of such programmes.”

The President underscored the 4th Industrial Revolution trends such as Internet of things, robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence were changing the way of life.

The government was endeavoring to review education methods to align them with latest development skills and tools based on technology, he added.

Arif Alvi appreciated the Chinese delegation for establishing ‘Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence’ in Pakistan-Austria University of Applied Sciences and University of Karachi.

Moreover, he assured the delegation every possible support for setting up of more artificial intelligence centers of excellence in other Pakistani universities. The President wished the delegation a pleasant and fruitful visit to Pakistan.