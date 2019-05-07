Share:

Wah cantt - The flour millers on Monday warned of flour crisis during Ramazan due to unjust policies of Punjab food department.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab member Sheikh Saeed along with other office bearers of Taxila and Wah flour mills association said that the food department had banned movement of wheat from one district to other which had not only created paucity of the stock but hiked the price of wheat in open market; resultantly, flour millers were purchasing wheat at exorbitant rates.

The flour mills representatives said that some districts like Rawalpindi produced less wheat and millers procured the commodity from other districts like Attock and Jehlum and the ban imposed by the food department on movement of wheat had resulted in non availability of stock which would escalates the prices and consumers would face consequences like increase in the prices of flour bag.

They termed the food department directive as ‘black law’ in which flour millers had been asked ‘not to store wheat more than 48 hours of grinding capacity for next 10 days’, saying that flour millers stocked wheat in bulk for almost one month grinding period and this act is deplorable and unjustified.