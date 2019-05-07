Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the Police Department to maintain law and order in the province to the best of their abilities and streamline traffic flow in Karachi and Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramazan.

The chief minister talked to the IG Police, Chief Secretary, provincial ministers for local government and Energy and gave them important instructions for making life of people of the province safe, secure and peaceful.

He directed the IG Police to maintain law and order across Sindh during Ramazan. “The security of all mosques and other places where Taraweeh prayer arrangements are made must be beefed up,” he directed, underscoring extensive police patrolling at police station level across the province, particularly in Karachi where incidents of cell, bike-snatching and robberies are reported during Iftar time. Murad also urged the IG to re-arrange traffic police deployment during the peak hours of Iftar so that traffic jam issue could be resolved. “At some important places development works are in progress, therefore traffic jam has become a routine matter there, but I want smooth flow of traffic all over the city,” he asserted. In a separate meeting with Chief Secretary, the CM directed him to activate district administration for price control. “I want all the divisional commissioners must be given clear line that no artificial price hike of fruit, vegetables and other eatables is acceptable,” he said and ordered crackdown against hoarding. Murad directed the district administration to ensure proper display of approved rate lists of edibles at all the shops and stalls. “These are hot days, therefore DCs must check quality of food,” he said. He in a separate meeting with Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh directed the minister to talk to Hesco, Sesco and K-Electric to supply uninterrupted electricity to their customers during Iftar and Sher time. “I want these power distribution companies to resort to minimum loadshedding during holy month of Ramazan,” he said.

Energy Minister asked to talk to Hesco, Sesco and K-Electric for uninterrupted

power supply during Iftar, Sher

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to activate KWSB and Wasa Hyderabad for proper water supply in their areas and also asked him to ensure proper cleanliness of the city by issuing necessary instructions to Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority, DMCs and other local bodies all over Sindh.