LAHORE : The NAB Lahore has arrested General Manager (GM) Procurement & Contracts, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) following the allegations of alleged corrupt practices of illegal evaluation charges in LWMC. As per the case details, the accused Muhammad Tahir Maqbool was associated with LWMC as General Manager, Procurement and Consultant, whereas, accused also worked as ‘Consultant’ with Rawalpindi Waste Management. According to a NAB Press release, during the course of investigations it was revealed that the accused caused a loss of Rs1billion (approx) to the kitty by preparing bidding documents having instructions to the bidder to offer price without labour cost despite the fact that labour cost was included in the cost estimates. This way, illegal benefit of Rs 1billion was given to the contractor on account of double payment. Moreover, due to incorporation of the said discounted bid of $81million was accepted, which ,otherwise, should have taken place as rough cost estimates. It is also alleged that accused Muhammad Tahir Maqbool attended the Board of Directors meeting held on April 26th 2014 in which he deliberately concealed the facts from the participants that labour cost was included in the cost estimates of the projects, whereas, bid of M/s Albayrak had not included labour cost. Accused Muhammad Tahir Maqbool being GM Procurement & Contracts, with ill intentions, issued bidding documents to bidder Albayrak without taking requisite approval from Board of Directors.