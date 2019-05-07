Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB. He said the NAB was committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally and on merit for a 100 per cent corruption-free Pakistan in accordance with the law.

He said corruption was a major hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country depriving a deserving person of its due right on merit.

He said overall performance of NAB remained excellent as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organisations. He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019 which shows trust enhanced upon NAB due to its “Accountability for All” policy across the board.

Chairman NAB said the NAB has introduced a new System of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings of NAB. He said that NAB has devised monitoring and evaluation system to track implementation and outputs systematically, and measure the effectiveness of performance which helps in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System provide the necessary data to guide strategic planning and helps improving performance and achieving results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is an important management tool to track progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as establishes links between the past, present and future actions.

He said that Pakistan is considered as role model for SAARC Countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB’s efforts and Pakistan is the only country who’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Report has been decreased from 175 to 116. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan.

“Today, NAB is the only organisation of Pakistan who has established 55 thousands Character Building Societies of students throughout the country in order to aware our youth which is our future about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.”

He said that NAB devised for evaluation of the annual performance of all NAB regional Bureaus which resulted in yielding excellent dividends. The performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being judged under the grading system on annual and Mid Term basis.