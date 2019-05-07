Share:

Local administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold rally in Lahore as former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif is ready to surrender himself to jail authorities today (Tuesday) after his bail ends.

According to details, the provincial government said that the party has been barred from the rally due to security concerns.

It is to be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif will leave Jati Umra after Iftar. Maryam Nawaz, who will be accompanying his father, will lead the rally. There would be 10 camps to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, the jail authorities said receiving time of prisoners is till 6 o clock and after that no prisoner can enter in jail.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for an extension in the bail granted to him on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The six-week bail earlier granted by the apex court to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo expires on May 7.

The court, in its short order, also rejected a related plea seeking permission for Nawaz’s treatment in the United Kingdom.