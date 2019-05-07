Share:

LAHORE - All local Pakistani football teams will be getting a chance to represent Pakistan in Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Finals in Brazil, as the local tryouts for teams from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad get ready to battle it out in the fields between May 16 and 25.

The country qualifiers for Pakistan will kick off in Karachi, before moving on to Lahore and Islamabad. Once the tryouts are done, the top teams from each city will face-off in the national qualifiers in Lahore on May 25, thus getting a chance to represent the country in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Finals in Brazil. To get a chance to enter this competition, the teams can simply sign up and register themselves by logging onto www.redbullneymarjrsfive.com.

The rules of the game include two parts: Two teams of no more than five players will play against each other for 10 minutes, without any goalkeepers, and every time a team scores, the opposing side would lose one of their players.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is a tournament aimed to unite players from all around the world to celebrate football. In 2018, over 125,000 players from 62 countries signed up for the tryouts, and the tournament in 2019 is expected to be equally huge, if not a bigger deal.