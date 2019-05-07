Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Pakistan, Lina M. Mousa here Monday called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen M Mazari and discussed various human rights related matters with special focus on the gender equality, women’s rights and empowerment.

While assuring her full support to the Country Representative, Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari said efforts were being made through comprehensive strategy to ensure the rights of every one including the rights of women aimed at mainstreaming of the women at all levels in the country.

Mazari apprised the UNFPA Representative about the steps for the protection of human rights. She said besides implementing the existing laws the government was also working on new legislation.

Dr Mazari said that various bills including the Zainab Alert Bill which had been recently passed by the cabinet was in the Parliament. In addition awareness campaigns were also underway for educating the masses about the laws. Dr Mazari said that the government had already started the campaigns regarding the women’s right to inheritance and against child abuse. She said that securing human rights of people was the government’s top priority.

She said that the government was taking indiscriminate measures to ensure human rights and provision of basic facilities to all the citizens. She said law for the protection of rights of transgender community had been implemented and establishment of separate ward for transgender had been taken as part of Transgender Law. She said that Child Protection Commission would soon be established. Mousa appreciated the various initiatives and endeavours of incumbent government and devising new legislation for protection and promotion of the human rights in the country.

UNFPA Representative showed her interest in further collaboration.

Gunmen kill couple in Quetta

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead two persons including a woman at Awami Pump near Sariab Raod area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim Nizamuddin resident of Bhag area of Bolan district was present at his shop when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a consequence, he received serious injuries on the spot. The injured was rushed to civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment processes.

After few hours, unidentified gunmen men entered the house of the victim Nezamuddin and gunned down his wife. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.

FC treats 1134 patients in a medical camp in Shahrag

The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Loralai Scouts organized a day-long free medical camp in Shahrag area on Wednesday and treated around 1134 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to an FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors examined 1134 patients including 512 children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed. Free ration was also distributed among underprivileged citizens.

FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps. APP/arj/arb