The opposition has Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Senate against shifting of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad.

The resolution has been submitted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman, and has been signed by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq along with other members.

It has been stated in the resolution that the House opposes shifting of the PIA head office to Islamabad, and recommends keeping it in Karachi.