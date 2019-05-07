Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its fraternal relations with brotherly people and the government of UAE as two countries shared common religious and cultural values having unanimity of views on issues of significance.

She stated this in a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, who called on her here. She said that strong and friendly strategic partnership was immensely beneficial for the people of both the countries, adding that people of Pakistan hold UAE leadership in high esteem.

Recalling highly successful visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UAE and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed to Pakistan, she said that the visits would further cement bilateral relations in areas mutually beneficial to each other.

She said that UAE had always supported Pakistan in difficult times and helped Islamabad overcome economic challenges. The Special Assistant said that a huge number of Pakistani expatriates were working in the UAE and contributing to its economy. However, she stressed the need to further expand people-to-people contacts besides promoting business relations. She said Pakistan offered great opportunities for investment in housing sector and the UAE can benefit from those opportunities. Dr Firdous said that UAE was one of the major investors in Pakistan and there was need to further solidify bilateral partnership in diverse fields including media, information and culture.

She said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had opened up for tourism, and UAE citizens could visit Pakistan and enjoy scenic tourists cities, particularly situated in the northern areas. The UAE ambassdor said that Pakistan had always been a friend and second home for the UAE nationals and further emphasised the need to broaden the areas of cooperation in diverse fields.