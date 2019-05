Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and injuries to several others during an emergency landing by a Russian airliner. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the people and the government of Pakistan convey their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said: “We stand by the people of Russia in their hour of grief.”