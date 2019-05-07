Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Bokhari has said neither the PML-N nor Pakistan People’s Party paid attention to the local bodies system.

This is the reason that Pervez Musharraf’s local bodies system delivered far better than the local body institutions set up by any political government, he said in his statement issued here on Monday.

Had the local bodies system been strengthened in the country, he said, allegations of corruption would not have been levelled against assemblies. He said the PTI government was introducing the best local bodies system in Punjab on the pattern of KP. “Opposition parties want to cover their corruption and this is their dilemma. For this purpose, they are always ready to sabotage the local bodies system, which turned developing countries into developed nations,” he said.

The minister said there was a major difference between the PTI government and the previous governments. “We believe in taking solid measures for solving people’s problems and strengthening democracy through local body representatives. The panchayat system and councils, established under the new local bodies system, will be fully autonomous. The new local bodies system will not be free from audit; check and balance will be ensured so that nobody can point finger at it,” he said.

He said the government was solving problems being faced by the country in an effective manner. “Our government has deputed ministers to stop price hike during the holy month of Ramazan. District administration officials, advisers and special assistants will perform duties in this regard. The administrative machinery will pay surprise visits to every district and on-spot action will be taken against profiteers,” he said.