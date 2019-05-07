Share:

LAHORE - Baluchistan Football Association (BFA) President Rauf Notezai has said that the actions done by the members of Punjab Football Association (PFA) are legal, having full statutory support.

“Suspension of Naveed Haider is according to the PFF statutes. It is clear that now he cannot participate in football activities for the next five years. This also means that he would not act as the PFA president,” said Notezai.

In a statement issued to media, PFF chief Ashfaque Hussain has raised questions on the status of the clubs claiming that the scrutiny of the clubs is bogus. On this, Notezai said that how strange to make such claim, which is hilarious and misleading.

“Ashfaque himself is elected on the basis of these registrations. If the clubs are bogus how could he be elected through the bodies formed on the basis of these clubs? He should first resign before making such statement,” he added.

The BFA President said that Naveed Haider has called the meeting of PFA congress on May 10, 2019. “I cannot understand that how he could call a meeting of the members if they have completed their tenure. In fact, he is totally lost. Now is suspended as 24 out of 37 members have voted in favor of his suspension,” he added.