KANDHKOT - The district police on Monday finalised a foolproof security plan for Taraweeh and other prayers during the month of Ramazan. According to details, Ghotki police chief called a high level meeting at his office with all police officials of the district including the DSPs, SHOs, Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors, and DIB branch officials.

According to the plan, foolproof security arrangements have been made. It is stated that more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Ghotki; however, the entry and exit points of all mosques, Imambarghas and other religious places in the district will remain under the surveillance of police round the clock during the whole month.

According to the plan, all the bordering areas will be sealed. There will be a ban on pillion riding from 1st of Ramazan till Eid days. Moreover, more contingents of police will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the district to check every suspicious movement. A special plan has also been finalised for the security of markets, shopping centres and public places. Police patrolling in the city has been emphasized in the security plan .

SSP Ghotki Farrukh Lanjar has directed his subordinates especially DSPs, Station House Officers and DIB branch officials to conduct surveillance throughout the district during the month of Ramazan. He instructed all DSPs of the city to coordinate with scholars and notables of the area so that religious unanimity could be maintained.