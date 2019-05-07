Share:

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued elections schedule for sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts. According to the schedule, polling will be held on July 2 while the candidates could file their nomination papers from Thursday to Saturday. The last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers has been fixed as May 18. Last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officers regarding acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers is May 22. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 29th of this month whilst on the same day, the revised list of candidates will be published. Election symbol to the contesting candidates will be allotted on 30th this month. The Election Commission has directed that no posting or transfer of any officer be made in the tribal districts till the publication of names of returned candidates.