Paris Saint-Germain is set to have a busy summer in China.

PSG will play Inter Milan in Macao on July 27th and Espanyol in Suzhou on July 30th for the International Super Cup (ISC). The French League 1 Champions will play Rennes on August 3rd in Shenzhen for the French Super Cup trophy.

The news was announced during a press conference here on Monday.

Rennes qualified for the French Super Cup by beating PSG on penalties in Coup de France last week. The 2018 edition of the French Super Cup saw PSG sweep Monaco 4-0 in Shenzhen.

The ISC is a new event featuring famous professional clubs from the world and will be held yearly in China.