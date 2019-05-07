Share:

LAHORE : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PML-N are going to lock horns once again as the ruling party is going to challenge the decision of the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as the party’s Vice President. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been reported as stating that Maryam Nawaz was a convict and could not be given a party office. He said that the party was exploring various options and would soon decide on the best way forward. “We have the option to take this up in the Parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), or the country’s courts.” The PML-N had recently appointed a number of a office-bearers across the country, Maryam being one of them. The PML-N has defended the appointment, stating it would give the party new impetus.