The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of RP & Road Sectors with an estimated cost of 3037.399 million rupees.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gilani chaired the 124th meeting the PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19 held here on Tuesday which approval of the said schemes.

The meeting was attended by all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.

The approved development schemes included: Research and Development / Technical Support / Consultancies at the cost of Rs. 1497.160 million and Widening / Improvement of Road from Lodhran to Jalalpur Pirwala Road Connecting KLM via Bhadurpur, length=39.80 km, District Lodhran at the cost of Rs. 1540.239 million.