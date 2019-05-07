Share:

LAHORE : A 20-member delegation of Royal College of Defence Studies, England, headed by Major General RJ C Lawrence, called on Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday. Bilateral issues between England and Pakistan, present situation of the region and the battle waged against terrorism came under discussion during the meeting. Major general RJ C Lawrence appreciated the Pakistan’s sacrifices made against terrorism and instituting peace in the region. The Punjab governor said that the relations between Pakistan and England were strengthening by each passing day. Governor appreciated the assistance extended by England in education and health sectors and termed it unprecedented. “Pakistan is a peaceful country and we have always preferred to negotiate with India and Afghanistan instead of raising arms”, he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Ex-caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Sardar Balakh Sher Mazari, Provincial Minister for Forests Subtain Khan and Additional Secretary General of PTI Ijaz Ahmad Chaudry also called on the Governor.