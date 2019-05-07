Share:

RAWALPINDI - Left-arm spinner Samiullah helped Gul Club thrash West Indies Club by 10 wickets in the final of the Second Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2019 here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

West Indies Club, batting first, were bundled out for meager 76 in 30.3 overs. Amir Hussain scored 30 runs. Samiullah simply outclassed West Indies Club’s top order by grabbing 7-19 in 9 overs while Nasir Malik took 3-7. Gul Club replied strongly as their openers easily chased the target without being separated.

DCA Rawalpindi Chairman Lt Gen (R) Syed Abasr Hussain, HI (M) and former PCB Chief Executive Officer/Director Majid Khan were the chief guests during the closing ceremony.

Among other notables present on the occasion were Col (r) Athar Javed Hashmi, Member Scrutiny/Development Committee and Lt Col (r) Raja Wasim Ahmed, Member DCA.

Nasir Malik of Gul Cricket Club was named player of the final while Muzaffar Iqbal of Al-Nazar CC (16 wickets) was declared the best bowler, Shahabzada of Hyder Lines CC (354 runs and double century) was the best batsman and Nasir Nawaz of Gul CC was best all-rounder.