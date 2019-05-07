Share:

KARACHI - During a meet and greet session at Ocean Mall, Pakistani Canadian You Tubers Shaam Idrees and his wife Queen Froggy were reportedly attacked on Sunday night. A video that went viral shows a mob shooting and pushing Idrees just outside the mall premises. Queen Froggy was also reported to have been physically assaulted, but that cannot be seen in the video. Froggy shared the details of the incident in a YouTube video claiming that a Ducky Bhai fan attacked her and ran away.

“I’m sorry to all the fans, especially the kids who were pushed around and got hurt at the meet and greet. An individual attacked my wife and this is heartbreaking,” Sham wrote on Twitter.

“Hurting women and children is what we’ve come down to? We will explain everything in detail shortly.” “I’m sorry to all my fans who were not able to take photos, who were pushed, who were hurt and who were abused. I have never seen anything like this. Child and woman abuse needs to stop,” Froggy shared on Instagram.

She also added few clips from the attack, where people were heard chanting Ducky’s name. “I have no choice but to come out in public and share what happened. Because I’m broken, I’m torn, I’m shocked and I’m hurt. Not just emotionally but physically,” she remarked in a seven minute video. ”

I didn’t expect Saad or his fellow YouTubers to spread such hate on social media to a point where people want to go out in public and hurt a woman.

This time it wasn’t about attacking Shaam. This timeI was punched in the face by a Ducky fan and I’m asking for your help.

Screaming someone’s name, being their fan is a norm. But going out of your way to hurt someone’s wife, daughter, sister are only something those who don’t respect their own moms and sisters do.”