ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday the appointment of chartered accountant Shabbar Zaidi as the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a conversation with senior journalists. His official notification will be made soon, the PM said. Earlier, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had picked Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as FBR chairman. However, the government had withheld the notification. Zaidi, a chartered accountant, is known for his extensive contribution to development of taxation and fiscal laws of the country.

He is a senior partner of accountancy firm AF Ferguson & Co, a trustee of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation and a member of Board of Governors of Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi.

Zaidi has also been the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and chairman of the South Asian Federation of Accountants.