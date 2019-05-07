Share:

KARACHI (PR) Shell Pakistan Limited (‘Shell’) entered into a strategic partnership with Visa in December 2018, which offered Visa cardholders an exciting opportunity to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a Toyota Fortuner, a Honda Civic or several vouchers for a free full tank of Shell V-Power – all by spending PKR 2,500 or more with their Visa cards.

Shell Pakistan has now announced both the lucky winners, Muhammad Ramish and Muhammad Waqas Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager – Retail at Shell Pakistan Limited, Taha Magrabi commented: “Shell Pakistan is continually looking for ways to offer a rewarding experience to our customers. We are extremely happy to have partnered with Visa which enabled us to offer great rewards as well as enhanced payment solutions to our customers. We are very happy for Muhammad Ramish and Muhammad Waqas Khan – and we extend our best wishes to them”.