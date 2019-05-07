Share:

The singer, whose husband once took Markle on a helicopter ride, made the revelations on Good Morning Britain. The pair became friends years before the Princess met Prince Harry in 2016 - and she'd been a fan of Ellis-Bextor's music for some time at that point.

UK pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed she knows the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's first child. "[Meghan] adores your music, she adores you. She's said you're very close friends — do you know the name of the baby?" presenter Susanna Reid asked Ellis-Bextor.

"Obviously, but she's sworn me to secrecy. I'm a big disappointment if you're looking for more," she responded.

In 2017 Ellis-Bextor told HELLO! she'd met Markle a few times, and she was "a lovely girl".

"We met her a couple of years back and she said she really liked the song [Murder on the Dance Floor] and we sort of spent a weekend away at something together and she was really lovely," she explained.

In Markle's blog The Tig, which she closed in 2017, she spoke fondly of Sophie's music, especially her song Come with Us, which featured in one of her many playlists.

"Sweet Sophie stole our musical hearts with the hit, Murder on the Dance Floor, a tune that has stood the test of time for our requisite late night grooving, but her new album Familia offers this beat titled, Come with Us that channels old school Madonna vibes like no other. Love, love, love! Bravo, Sophie! Love to you and the familia!" the Princess wrote.

​Despite Ellis-Bextor's tight-lippedness, royal family fanatics won't have to wait much longer to learn the child's name — the couple could reveal it 8th May, when they pose for photographers outside their home, Frogmore Cottage, with their newborn son.