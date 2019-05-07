Share:

All the steel furnaces will install dry scrubber by August 31, 2019 while steel rerolling mills will not use black carbon as fuel and will convert their wet scrubbers to dry scrubber by the above mentioned cutoff date.

This was decided during a high level meeting held at EPD Complex with Chairman Smog Commission Dr. Pervaiz Hassan in chair here on Tuesday. Steel Melters Association and Steel Rerolling Mills Association participated in the meeting.

Secretary Environment Protection Department Asad Rehman Gillani, Director Nasim ur Rehman Shah, Deputy Director Misbah ul Haq and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.