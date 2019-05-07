Share:

BANGKOK - Thailand’s newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Sunday granted new titles to the members of the royal family after he was crowned in the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Saturday.

The King and his wife Queen Suthida arrived at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace to attend the ceremony on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s ceremony is part of a three-day coronation ceremony held from Saturday to Monday. The King firstly named his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as “Maha Raja,” or “Great King,” and named his mother Sirikit, the Queen Mother, who didn’t attend the ceremony.

The King bestowed new titles to his two sisters, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Chulabhorn Walailak, his two daughters Bajrakitiyabha, Sirivannavari Nariratana and his son Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. He also granted new titles to his former wife Soamsawali, their daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha and the two daughters of his sister Chulabhorn Walailak.