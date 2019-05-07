Share:

KHAIRPUR - At least three members of a family were found dead at a house in Panj Hatti Muhallah of Khairpur here on Monday. According to A-section police, the locals recovered the bodies of the deceased locked in the house. The deceased were brutally murdered with a sharp blade, said the police. They were identified as Shah Naz, Abdul Basit and Suraya. Shah Naz was wife and Abdul Basit was son of primary teacher Sajad Larik of Pir Jo Goth who was migrated to Panjhati Mohalla.

The bodies were shifted to Khairpur Civil Hospital for autopsy, police said. Investigation was underway, they added.