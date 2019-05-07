Share:

RAWALPINDI : Former Chief Justice of IHC Sardar Aslam Khan on Monday paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a great lawyer of Pakistan and said that all lawyers idealize him to achieve excellence in this profession. He further said that the legal profession demands great commitment, dedication and plenty of time for success in it.Great patience and continuous struggle is required to reach the zenith of legal profession.

He said this while addressing the students on the occasion of annual prize distribution ceremony of Rawalpindi Law College Rawalpindi. Principal RLC, Sardar Ghazanfar Khan, Principal JIIC Masood Sultan Ch, Principal RCC Hamid Mehmood and SVP RLC Mushtaq Baloch were also present on this occasion amidst the huge gathering of students.The former chief justice mentioned the great names like SM Zafar, Abid Hassan Manto & Sardar Iqbal who are the beacon of light for the law professionals all over the world.

He attributed the 31-year dedicated service of Rawalpindi Law College for imparting legal education to the students who become famous lawyers and judges of Pakistan.The Principal RLC advised the students to work hard to become prominent lawyers. .

At the end, the chief guest distributed shields, trophies and medals among the distinguished students.