ANKARA - Turkey’s first drillship continues drilling its second well in the Eastern Mediterranean despite objec­tions from the United States and EU, Daily Sabah reported on Monday.

The drillship “Fatih” head­ed to west of the island of Cyprus on Friday morning with three support vessels and a frigate from the south­ern port of Antalya. The re­port said the offshore drilling activities will continue until September 3.

The United States and EU expressed their concerns over the Turkish move and urged their NATO ally to sus­pend its drilling operations in a disputed area where both Turkey and Greek Cypriot claimed as the Exclusive Eco­nomic Zone.

“This step is highly pro­vocative and risks raising tensions in the region,” the US Department State spokesper­son Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Sunday. “We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and en­courage all parties to act with restraint,” he added.