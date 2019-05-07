ANKARA - Turkey’s first drillship continues drilling its second well in the Eastern Mediterranean despite objections from the United States and EU, Daily Sabah reported on Monday.
The drillship “Fatih” headed to west of the island of Cyprus on Friday morning with three support vessels and a frigate from the southern port of Antalya. The report said the offshore drilling activities will continue until September 3.
The United States and EU expressed their concerns over the Turkish move and urged their NATO ally to suspend its drilling operations in a disputed area where both Turkey and Greek Cypriot claimed as the Exclusive Economic Zone.
“This step is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region,” the US Department State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Sunday. “We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint,” he added.