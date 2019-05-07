Share:

Utility Stores Corporation has announced to ensure availability of all daily use commodities at its outlets across the country during the holy month of Ramazan.

Briefing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi said under Ramazan package, subsidy is being given from 5 rupees to 50 rupees on 19 daily use items including flour, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, baison, dates, rice, milk, drinks and spices.

He said we are making our utmost efforts to ensure smooth supply of required stock at all the outlets.