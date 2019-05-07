Share:

LAHORE (PR) The student startup business center of Virtual University of Pakistan organised a seminar titled “Entrepreneurship: A challenging but rewarding profession” at Virtual University head office Lahore the other day. Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, joined the session as the guest of honor. Seminar was attended by faculty members, principal officers and students of Virtual University of Pakistan along with project Director Digi Skills Dr Zafar Alvi.

Campuses across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala were connected through video conference.

Young entrepreneurs including Usman Mustafa, Ms Myne and Majid Hussain shared their entrepreneurial experience of dairy business, bakery business, and clinical investigation respectively. They motivated students to become entrepreneur at their level. The speakers also offered Virtual University students to join their organizations after completing their studies.