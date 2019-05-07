Share:

The report of Recent, by the high-velocity wind, many Asian countries were affected among them in Pakistan, wind storm caused a feeling of trees, disturbing vehicular movement, roof, and wall collapse, and people lost precious lives.

Six people, including two children, died due to the windstorm incidents in Karachi that by winds blowing at 50 km/h and eight people killed in rainstorm relating incidents in Punjab. In Balochistan city, Turbat 11 affected by roof and wall collapses. Vehicles incident and from the hanging wires of electricity.

Five-years-old Tanzeela succumbed to injuries when the wall of a house fell in Kamosh colony in Karachi. 7 years-old Mehak Faisal died in Korangi’s Gulzar colony while another teen lost his life in Bhains colony.

A man assassinated in people’s Chowrangi when a tree fell on him. Apart from this, 3 people were reportedly massacred in road accidents on Karachi to Quetta Highway. Going a step ahead, according to rescue 1122, 4 persons including 1 of Kabirwala, one of Abdul Hakeem and two of Khanewal died in roof and wall collapses. 13 people sustained injuries and shifted to DHQ Hospital.

In Hasilpur, four Laborers buried alive under the wall of the factory. In the other side, the high-velocity wind brought a pleasant change in weather by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury level. According to the experts, a westerly wave is affecting the southern and central part of the country and likely to grief upper parts during the night. At last, the government should give facilities to the injuries and rescue them.

FAISAL GHAZZI KOSAG,

Kaiarabad Kech, April 18.