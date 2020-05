Share:

Bahawalpur - City Police Bahawalpur in a joint operation arrested 10 accused involved in robbery and other serious crimes arrested, SP Investigation Muhammad Saleem Niazi and DSP City city Shafqat Atta stated. According to details SP Investigation Bahawalpur Muhammad Saleem Niazi and DSP city Shafqat Atta told to media that city Police Bahawalpur in a joint operation arrested 10 accused involved in robbery and other serious crimes and recovered 1 car, 28 motorcycles, 2 mobiles and Rs 6 lakh cash from the arrested accused. Among the arrested accused are Nazim Ali, Nazakat Ali and Arsalan Jutt., Usman Jutt, Muhammad Irfan Baga, Muhammad Naveed, Ghulam Rasool Kumar and Adnan Kabir. was arrested.