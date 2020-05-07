Share:

KARACHI - The Government of Sindh has established an Isolation Facility at Gambat Institute of Medical Science, Khairpur, informed the spokesman to provinicial government Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a tweet on Wednesday. He also uploaded the picture of the facility about which he said that the the facility was equipped with 20 ventilators reserved for COVID-19 patients.

“About Khairpur, let me inform you that so far we have had 238 patients out of whom 123 have so far recovered,” said Murtaza Wahab.