PESHAWAR - Four people have been killed in separate attacks in North Waziristan tribal district, security officials said yesterday.

A security official told The Nation that two groups exchanged firing, leading to the killing of three persons in Malik Shahi area of Shewa subdivision. The slain were identified as Rehmanullah, Khalim and Ameenullah Khan.

Separately, unidentified gunmen shot dead one Shamsur Rehman on Tapi Road and his body was later shifted to Miranshah Hospital.

The official said that both the incidents seemed to be a result of personal enmities.