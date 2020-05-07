Share:

LAHORE - With 40 deaths in a single day, the coronavirus infections in the country swelled to 22,550 on Wednesday as no less than 1,049 new cases were reported by government officials.

According officials, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 22,550. Of these, 8,189 were reported in Sindh, 8,420 in Punjab, 3,499 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 485 in Islamabad Capital Territory 386 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 76 in Azad Kashmir. At least six thousand and two hundred patients have recovered from the virus.

Global death toll from virus reaches 259,872

On the other hand, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic has risen to 259,872. According to latest tally based on official figures, over 3,760,512 coronavirus cases have been reported globally while 1.25 million coronavirus patients have recovered so far. The United States has the highest number of deaths at 72,695, followed by Britain with 29,427, Italy 29,315, Spain 25,613 and France 25,531 deaths.