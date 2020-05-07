Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opinion has proved to be correct, which is why 82% of citizens are satisfied with the government’s policy on coronavirus.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that in the last one month, 22% more people have given a positive opinion on present government’s efforts towards present situation. Welcoming the Gallup poll report, Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is gratifying to acknowledge that corona has been dealt with properly, now is the time to turn the wheel of the national economy and soften the lockdown.

He said that even developed and prosperous countries could not afford such a long lockdown but the Federal and Punjab Governments in Pakistan have adopted a better policy and by implementing strictness and softness at the same time. Aleem said that the positive reports of independent observers about the Pakistani government are welcoming as even in these difficult circumstances, the 2.5% increase in Pakistani exports is encouraging.

He said that Pakistani masses have also shown a responsible attitude in these difficult circumstances.

In Sha Allah, the outbreak of coronavirus would be decreasing in the current month, Abdul Aleem Khan added. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team acted wisely in difficult situations while the opposition adopted a policy of criticism only for the sake of criticism.

Senior Minister said that the people would gradually get relief and the situation will improve.

He said that in the face of a global epidemic like corona, we all have to come forward as united and think for the national cause beyond personal and party interests.

Aleem Khan further said that the country would soon emerge from the difficult situation and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be on the path of progress and prosperity.