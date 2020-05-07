Share:

BADIN - Artificial price hike in Badin district including Tando Bago, Talhar, Matli, Golarchi, Kadhan, Seerani, Pangrio, Nindo Shaher, Khoski and other cities and localities of the district has caused distress among the people of Badin.

Shopkeepers fixed prices of essential commodities by their own in the markets which badly affected on low income and poor families. The spike prices of essential commodities including grocery, vegetables, fruits and others were creating hazards for citizens.

The profiteers and hoarders were claiming higher rates to earn maximum profit. The prices of chicken, potatoes, onion, lady finger, apple gourd, watermelon, banana, dates, cooking oil, gram flour and other items were increasing day by day during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The administration had not taken any action against price hikers so far. While price control teams were also inefficient and inactive to redress the grievances of people.