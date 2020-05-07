Share:

The day before, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said as quoted by Reuters that Britain has not seen any evidence that the new coronavirus is man-made.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday stated that the country has always been open to cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on matters including the origin of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking further, ministry spokesman Hua Chunying accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie to cover up another in his continued attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic.

The US previously said that it has "significant evidence” about the coronavirus deliberately being released from a laboratory in Wuhan.