ISLAMABAD-With his cheeky grin and head of strawberry blonde hair, birthday boy Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the spitting image of his father Prince Harry in an adorable family video shared on social media recently. Archie, who turns one, shows off his first teeth as he smiles at his father behind the camera while mother Meghan Markle, 38, reads him children’s book Duck! Rabbit! The sweet video, filmed in California, was met with great excitement from royal fans, who noted how much Archie looked like Harry, 35, at the same age. The video was shared on the Save the Children Instagram account and is part of a celebrity-backed fundraising campaign launched in the US by Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who is friends with Meghan. It comes after the Queen led senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in wishing Archie a happy first birthday on Instagram.