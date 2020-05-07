Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed upon the lawmakers to play a more effective role in containing COVID-19 by supporting the government’s measures taken for overcoming the pandemic.

He was talking to provincial ministers Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Malik Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas MPA and former assembly member Rai Hasan Nawaz at his office here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister maintained that Pakistan was facing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and added that parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to deal with it. The government has taken effective steps to deal with coronavirus, he added. “More than one lakh and seven thousand persons have been tested and eight BSL-III labs have been made functional with an amount of Rs62 crore”, he told the lawmakers.

The CM continued that daily testing capacity of Punjab government had increased to more than six thousand while around 5,030 persons had been tested during the last 24 hours. He pronounced that diagnostics tests capacity will be increased to ten thousand daily as sufficient resources were available to deal with coronavirus.

He said that 3,086 coronavirus patients had been healed in Punjab and smart sampling had also been started in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad to conduct tests under different categories.

The CM affirmed that the government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the unemployed strata.

He pointed out that an amount of Rs12,000 was being given to the needy under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Similarly, Rs3,000 will be given to the deserving people under CM Ramazan Package, which will benefit one million families, he disclosed.

He further directed that wheat procurement and eradication of dengue campaigns should also be dealt with the same zeal and asked the elected representatives to help solve the problems of the growers in their areas.

The wheat procurement campaign will be continued until achieving the target, he added.

He remarked that jail was the best place for hoarders and illegal profiteers and vowed that action will be continued against them. “The public representatives should also monitor action against them.

Along with it, we cannot forget the role being played by doctors and paramedics in fighting against coronavirus and pay tributes to them, the CM concluded.

Also, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to take every care and follow necessary precautions to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he asked the people to stay in their homes and follow SOPs in addition to maintaining social distancing. “I, again, appeal to the citizens to not go out without solid reason.

Coronavirus could only be overcome with the cooperation of the general public. The only solution is staying at home because the spread of this disease would be minimum if socialization is maximum avoided”, he observed.

Chief Minister reiterated that people should adopt necessary precautions adding that smart lockdown was aimed at saving the people from coronavirus.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

MISBEHAVIOR WITH

PATIENT’S ATTENDANT

Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theatre Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of RHC Qaim Pur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient’s attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health and directed to hold an inquiry.

On his direction, Muhammad Sadiq has been suspended and inquiry committee has been formed to take departmental action. In a statement, the CM made it clear that such a bad treatment is intolerable adding that health workers should gently treat the attendants.