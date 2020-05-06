Share:

COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge. It is a threat to the whole of humanity, regardless of the social classes or geographical locations. Deaths are increasing in the number of thousands on a daily basis and yet we have no vaccine to counter it off.

It is a lingering threat to modern Western and European countries who were far well equipped to tackle disasters when compared to the developing countries. Hundreds and thousands have already lost their lives. It seems like we have been imprisoned in our homes. Being homebound is another big challenge that gives rise to a number of problems.

Businesses don’t have a choice but to work from home and while many have lost their jobs at the very same time. The frontline workers are constantly risking their lives as they work during this pandemic. Still, we are going to survive as we use the internet and other means of connectivity given to us by companies like PTCL to help us adapt to these troubling times.

SYED OVAIS AKHTAR,

Karachi.