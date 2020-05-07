Share:

China has appreciated Pakistan’s singular drive to fight off COVID-19 challenge.

The appreciation was made by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing during his meeting with Information Minister Shibli Faraz in Islamabad.

He also expressed Beijing determination to keep up its support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

On the occasion, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the continued Chinese assistance to Pakistan for combating the coronavirus pandemic is another manifestation of the deep-rooted and time tested Pakistan-China friendship.

The Chinese ambassador while reaffirming resolve to resume cultural and media exchanges between the two countries made special mention of the proposed Pakistan-China joint co-production agreement.