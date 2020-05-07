Share:

PESHAWAR - Lauding the services of Lady Reading Hospital in the ongoing coronavirus emergency, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the health department to provide PCR machine to the hospital for the establishment of a corona testing laboratory.

The chief minister visited the hospital to review arrangements for corona patients there.

KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Minister’s Advisor Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present in the CM’s visit to the LRH, which is KP’s biggest public sector hospital.

He said that the role of the tertiary care health facility in providing better health care services and treatment facilities to the people of the province has been remarkable.

He assured support of the provincial government to the hospital to improve the quality of treatment facilities to the corona patients.

He remarked that support would be extended to Lady Reading Hospital and other teaching hospitals of the province to strengthen and enable them to effectively deal with corona cases. He added that if required, developmental funds would also be utilised for people.

On the demand of the hospital management, the chief minister directed the secretary health and other relevant quarters to arrange a suitable accommodation setup for the temporary accommodation of frontline health workers of the hospital.

While briefing the chief minister about the arrangements made for corona patients in the hospital, it was stated that a dedicated separate block with a capacity of around 250 beds had been spared for corona patients in the hospital wherein 306 health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics perform round-the-clock duties in different shifts.