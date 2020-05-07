Share:

Bahawalpur - On the direction of Secretary Punjab Local Government Board, Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry replaced the non-qualified building inspectors posted in the corporation areas and handed over the charge to the qualified staff. According to details, Administrator Corporation Bahawalpur Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on the direction of Secretary Punjab Local Government Board Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar has given additional charge of building inspectors to non-qualified clerks posted in the corporation areas for a long time, returned and handed over to qualified Sub Engineers. In this regard, a notification was also issued in the office of the Commissioner in the presence of Chief Corporation Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq and other officers.